SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: ‘Delta 45’ yacht returns

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Lots of questions this morning about that big yacht in view off western West Seattle right now. It’s the same one that spent hours off Alki back on Tuesday, as we noted here that day. It’s identified only as Delta 45 on MarineTraffic.com, referring to the yacht-building firm Delta Marine, based on the Duwamish River just south of South Park – that’s where it returned to after its time off Alki earlier this week. They didn’t respond to our inquiry about it, and we still haven’t found anything else about it online, aside from this mostly paywalled reference.

12:50 PM: If you were hoping to go do some gawking – it’s headed back into the Duwamish as of a few minutes ago.