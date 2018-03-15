See the Mariners at a discount, help the West Seattle High School baseball team!

In a few weeks, the West Seattle High School baseball team plays at Safeco Field – a tradition linked to fundraising via selling tickets every year to a particular Mariners home game, below cost. Parent Steve Joseph wants you to know they have tickets left for this year’s game, 7:10 pm Tuesday, July 31st, with the M’s playing the Houston Astros. Tickets are $40 for the 100 level, $20 for the 300 level. You can contact Steve if you’re interested in buying tickets – stevejoseph82 (at) gmail (dot) com.

P.S. The team’s game at The Safe this year is at 12:30 pm April 7th. Admission free!

P.P.S. The baseball team also has a spaghetti dinner/silent auction fundraiser 5-9 pm March 24th at West Side Presbyterian (3601 California SW) – tickets $10 at the door, kids under 3 free.