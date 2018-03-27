West Seattle, Washington

28 Wednesday

47℉

UPDATE: SFD checking out possible fire at Delridge/23rd SW

March 27, 2018 10:45 pm
5 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

10:45 PM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is arriving at Delridge Way SW/23rd SW after a report of a possible house fire. More to come.

10:51 PM: We aren’t on scene yet to see for sure but what’s being described on the scanner sounds like the long-long-long-vacant house at 3804 23rd SW. SFD reports no smoke/flames but “signs of charring.”

10:55 PM: Some units are being dismissed while SFD is continuing to investigate.

11:10 PM: The call closed and all responders departed before our crew arrived. (added) A nearby resident said via Twitter that SFD pulled out a smoldering item that looked like a trash can.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: SFD checking out possible fire at Delridge/23rd SW"

  • Jason March 27, 2018 (10:52 pm)
    Reply

    According to the fire and rescue dispatch site it’s at 3803 DELRIDGE WAY SW 


    • WSB March 27, 2018 (11:02 pm)
      Reply

      And as we point out all the time, the addresses on the log are sometimes NOT correct – they are the best SFD can do with what was called in etc. As is the case here. 3803 Delridge Way SW is Skylark, and it’s not Skylark. But thanks. We don’t report specific addresses until and unless we have actual visual confirmation. If it’s the house we believe it is, its address is 3804 23rd SW (we’ve covered it off and on for a decade now).

      P.S. And now the call’s closed.

  • Jason March 27, 2018 (10:55 pm)
    Reply

    Link to monitor dispatches here http://www2.seattle.gov/fire/realtime911/getRecsForDatePub.asp?action=Today&incDate=&rad1=des

  • Steve March 27, 2018 (11:08 pm)
    Reply

    It’s the abandoned house across from the skylark. A squatter started a fire in the room to get warm(no fireplace). I can’t make this up. 

    • WSB March 27, 2018 (11:21 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks, folks on Twitter confirmed that too, which is good because since the call closed relatively quickly, all responders were gone before our crew arrived so we were unable to confirm it firsthand. I’m overdue for a followup on its status, since it was pointed out to us that what looked like imminent long-overdue demolition a few months ago didn’t happen after all. There was a code violation inspection again earlier this month, per the SDCI log, which says the case was closed and that the site is back up for sale. And indeed, there’s apparently a sale pending: https://www.redfin.com/WA/Seattle/3804-23rd-Ave-SW-98106/home/160627

