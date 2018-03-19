UPDATE: Electrical-wire problem briefly brings Seattle Fire ‘full response’ to apartments in 4000 block California SW

(WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

7:03 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a full response to a “fire in a building” call at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of California SW.

7:09 PM: This is on California between Andover and Dakota. You’ll want to avoid the area for a while.

7:12 PM: According to radio communication, they haven’t found any sign of fire – some “sparking” – and they’re reducing the size of the response.

7:16 PM: Firefighters report finding an “arcing wire” that’s the source of the problem, and have declared it a “tapped fire.”

(This WSB photo and next, by Christopher Boffoli)

7:19 PM: Added photos sent by our crew; we’ve confirmed all of the above at the scene.

Firefighters also say there’s no damage of note, no injuries, and they’ll be wrapping up.