UPDATE: Electrical-wire problem briefly brings Seattle Fire ‘full response’ to apartments in 4000 block California SW

March 19, 2018 7:03 pm
(WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

7:03 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a full response to a “fire in a building” call at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of California SW.

7:09 PM: This is on California between Andover and Dakota. You’ll want to avoid the area for a while.

7:12 PM: According to radio communication, they haven’t found any sign of fire – some “sparking” – and they’re reducing the size of the response.

7:16 PM: Firefighters report finding an “arcing wire” that’s the source of the problem, and have declared it a “tapped fire.”

(This WSB photo and next, by Christopher Boffoli)

7:19 PM: Added photos sent by our crew; we’ve confirmed all of the above at the scene.

Firefighters also say there’s no damage of note, no injuries, and they’ll be wrapping up.

7 Replies to "UPDATE: Electrical-wire problem briefly brings Seattle Fire 'full response' to apartments in 4000 block California SW"

  • geographer March 19, 2018 (7:08 pm)
    Huge response – have literally seen five firetrucks go by in the last 5 minutes alone (I’m right by the Ma’Ono), as well as an ambulance I believe. You guys were on this one quick. Sounds like a serious one.

    • geographer March 19, 2018 (7:10 pm)
      I actually am wondering if I am seeing things or if this fire truck is going around in circles because I count 6 now that have gone past my place.

  • Wsea March 19, 2018 (7:10 pm)
    5 fire engines (one was a ladder truck), fire chief and an ambulance. Never seen so many in one location. Hope all is well.

  • Agnes Tomorrow March 19, 2018 (7:11 pm)
    I was just wondering about all the sirens – thank you for being so prompt and on top of the local news!!

  • Bryan March 19, 2018 (7:16 pm)
    Live about three houses down. Went on my roof and saw no smoke. Most of the trucks are leaving.

  • Brenda Luke March 19, 2018 (7:20 pm)
    And more just went by…

    • WSB March 19, 2018 (7:27 pm)
      Just a few left on scene now.

