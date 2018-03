2:01 PM: SFD has sent a “full response” to a possible fire at Delridge/Henderson. The first engine on scene isn’t seeing anything so far.

2:13 PM: Firefighters tell our crew that someone had set a small fire inside the vacant building on the northeast corner (itself damaged by fire three years ago and now slated for demolition and redevelopment), apparently to try to warm up, but the fire is out, no further damage done.