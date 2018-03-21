West Seattle, Washington

Seattle Animal Shelter’s reminder: No dogs on public beaches

March 21, 2018 6:23 pm
3 COMMENTS
The Seattle Animal Shelter has just reissued its seasonal warning – dogs aren’t allowed on public beaches.

It’s spring in Seattle, which means blossoming and hatching all around us. This is a particularly important time to ensure that immature wildlife have their best opportunity to flourish in the Northwest. To help protect the young wildlife, the Seattle Animal Shelter will be conducting emphasis patrols on all saltwater beaches in the city.

Dogs are not allowed on any of Seattle’s public saltwater beaches, even if they are leashed. This law helps us protect the fragile ecosystem along our shorelines. Marine mammals, such as seal pups that are typically born in April, use the city’s beaches to rest and warm themselves. Shore birds also frequent our beaches. Wildlife that interact with dogs are less likely to reach adulthood.

Uniformed animal service officers will be patrolling city parks with a focus on saltwater beaches and may issue citations to violators.

If you would like to report Seattle beaches where dogs are frequently seen, submit a service request at http://bit.ly/sas-service-request. You can also contact the Seattle Animal Shelter by calling 206-386-PETS (7387).

That’s the same alert SAS sent last spring – though so far this year, we haven’t seen the civilian-installed sign that went up about that same time.

3 Replies to "Seattle Animal Shelter's reminder: No dogs on public beaches"

  • pupsarebest March 21, 2018 (6:47 pm)
    Reply

    Throw the book at the arrogant, entitled, “special” dogowners  who know full-well they are in violation of the laws in question here.

    (For the record, I am a dog owner—and, from what I see whenever walking beachside, apparently a sucker, too.)

  • West Seattle Hipster March 21, 2018 (7:33 pm)
    Reply

    Haha! Dogs can’t be on public beaches but squatters can camp wherever they want.  

    Our city is backwards.

  • Morgan March 21, 2018 (7:46 pm)
    Reply

    See it violated constantly at Lincoln Park and Lowman Beach.

