SATURDAY: Spaghetti dinner, silent auction to benefit West Seattle High School baseball

It’s high-school baseball season – but not everything is happening on the field. Saturday night at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW), you’re invited to dine – and bid! – to help West Seattle High School’s team. From Porter Hammer:

The West Seattle High School Baseball Team is having a fundraiser. It will be a spaghetti dinner and silent auction. The auction will include many items of interest including:

Mexico Vacation

Weekend a beach house

Washington Husky opener tickets

Mariners tickets

Lots of donations from great West Seattle businesses

Much more

Many West Seattle businesses have generously stepped up to donate items – now we just need buyers for the auction. The West Seattle High Baseball team needs to raise money to cover aspects of the baseball program that already-stretched public school funds simply cannot cover for the team. The baseball team has expenses that include:

Replacing old uniforms that have been in use every year since 2002. These uniforms need replacing badly.

Maintaining and updating the practice equipment the team has.

Covering travel costs when the team travels to state tournaments

Money raised will be given to the West Seattle High School Booster Club with an earmark to go to the baseball team.

The West Seattle High School Baseball team has a historical legacy of excellence in Seattle Metro League play. Out of all the public schools in the Metro League, West Seattle has been by a long measure the most successful public school baseball program. It has the best post season record of any Metro League public program. It has players past and present who have been drafted and played professionally. Many players in top level college programs from Community College teams to top tier D1 universities.

With the hiring of new Varsity Head Coach Brian Tupper, the program has a fresh shot of energy and enthusiasm. Coach Brian and his coaching staff are helping West Seattle High School athletes reach a new level on the baseball field. This year’s freshman class is strong, and there are strong returning players. There are a lot of reasons to have optimism for West Seattle Wildcat Baseball. These are the kids you’ve seen growing up in the community over the year, little kids playing wiffleball at the park, on Little League and Pony teams, and now they have reached the very competitive Metro League high school level.

However, there are some costs to the program, so the team is reaching out to the community for help in raising money to fund some critical and basic items the team needs. Please consider attending this fund raiser and helping out the students in bringing some Westside Pride to community.