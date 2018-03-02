SATURDAY: Shop annual Kids’ Sale to help West Seattle Cooperative Preschools

That was the scene earlier this evening at the West Seattle VFW Hall in The Triangle, as parent volunteers got ready for tomorrow’s annual Kids’ Sale benefiting West Seattle Cooperative Preschools. The fundraiser sale of baby/kids gear, clothing, toys, furniture, etc., has extra urgency this year – the popular cooperative-preschool program has had to supplement the program funding provided by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), because of the state higher-education-funding challenges. And that just gets them through the spring – the state-funding picture for next year isn’t even under discussion in Olympia yet. So every dollar raised by the Saturday sale will have extra impact this year for the popular preschool program, which educates parents as well as kids. It’s a consignment sale, so donors are getting a share of the proceeds too, and the dropoffs are what volunteers were arranging when we stopped by tonight. The VFW Hall is at 3601 SW Alaska, and sale hours tomorrow are 9 am to 1 pm; admission is by $1/person donation. More info here!