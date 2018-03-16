SATURDAY: Enjoy audiobooks? Check this out

In case you haven’t already seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for tomorrow – it just might be Saturday’s most unusual event:

West Seattleite and local TV host Brian Callanan will be hosting an event, “Understanding Audiobooks,” at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, March 17, at 10:30 am. Brian has been a narrator for Audible for the past three years, and he’s holding the discussion session to talk about his work and how audiobooks are produced. Award-winning author Wendy Terrien (for whom Brian has produced three audiobooks) will join him for the event. Come by for a fun discussion, some coffee, and a free book or two for the lucky readers/listeners who show up!