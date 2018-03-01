SAFETY: Southwest Precinct offers free gun locks

If you have a gun in your residence, the Southwest Precinct has a free cable lock if you need one. Here’s the reminder sent today:

Due to recent incidents nationwide, the Seattle Police Department’s Southwest Precinct would like to remind our community about firearm safety, specifically when it comes to proper and safe storage of firearms and ammunition.

The SW Precinct has free firearm cable locks for interested community members! And we would also be happy to speak with you about firearm safety, safe storage, and general questions.

If you are interested in firearm cable locks, or in speaking with the Seattle Police Department about firearm safety, please contact Jennifer Danner, the SW Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator, at Jennifer.Danner@seattle.gov or 206-256-6820.