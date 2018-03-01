SAFETY: Denny International Middle School reports threat made by student, says police determined it was ‘not … credible’

Just received this afternoon from Denny International Middle School principal Jeff Clark, a letter he and Chief Sealth International High School principal Aida Fraser-Hammer sent to families:

We want to share information regarding an incident that occurred yesterday. We are sending you this letter to update you and to assure you that we are always doing everything we can to support our scholars.

Late yesterday afternoon, it was reported that a Denny scholar made a threat toward the school. School administrators immediately took action to assess the situation and reported to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the District Safety and Security Office. The parents of scholar who made the threat have been contacted, and the scholar is being disciplined consistent with district procedures and provided additional social/emotional support. SPD has concluded its investigation and determined that it was not a credible threat.

As you are aware, our adolescents have complex social dynamics. Ensuring that our youth know appropriate behavioral expectations and that all scholars are safe is our goal. Our staff continues to discuss personal safety with scholars. We will continue to follow up about the importance of SPD’s campaign regarding “See Something, Say Something” in order to maximize safety. We are very proud of how our scholars and families responded to this incident and reported their concerns appropriately.

At school, we differentiate “reporting” from “tattle-telling.” Reporting is a responsibility when someone is hurt, in danger or in an unsafe situation. I am providing a link to some additional information that might be helpful during these discussions with your families: http://www.seattle.gov/police/community-policing/youth-safety-tips.

Please be assured that the safety and security of our scholars will always be our top priority. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.