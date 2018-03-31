ROAD-WORK ALERT: Repaving next week for bumpiest Beach Drive stretch

Two years ago, we reported on a resident’s petition drive to get a particularly bumpy stretch of Beach Drive repaved. Part of the road was repaved last summer – but it stopped just north of the particularly treacherous section near Weather Watch Park/La Rustica. Tonight, driving that stretch just before sunset, we spotted the telltale signs of impending road work – “no parking” signs – and pulled over to check the notice: It was this SDOT flyer announcing the road is scheduled for repaving next week, between SW Andover and Douglas [map]:

Sometimes SDOT sends out media alerts about spot-paving projects like this, sometimes they don’t – this time, they didn’t, so we always appreciate tips (editor@westseattleblog.com or text 206-293-6302) if you see signs like these and/or get flyers/postcards announcing upcoming road work – which invariably affects more than just the immediate neighbors who get such notices. We’ll track this project next week in our regular traffic coverage.