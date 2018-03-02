REMINDER: 3 more days for your ‘early scoping’ comments on West Seattle light rail

(Sound Transit’s West Seattle-to-Ballard ‘representative’ map – draft ‘alignment’)

If you haven’t seen the reminder from Sound Transit – or the one in City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s weekly update – let us be the ones to put up the countdown clock: Three days to get your “early scoping” input in about West Seattle light rail, both what you think about the draft plan (“representative alignment”) that’s out there now, and anything you would like to see them consider. Even with 12 years until scheduled launch of West Seattle light rail, as we’ve been reporting, they want to speed things up as much as possible by settling on a “preferred alternative” next year – so this is the time, through Monday (March 5th), to get all your ideas/feedback out there. It’s not the last feedback opportunity, but it’s the widest-ranging one. You can go through the online open house starting here – or cut straight to this page to see a wide variety of ways to give your feedback, including e-mail and postal mail. You can comment on various points of the ST draft-plan map by going here.