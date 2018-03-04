Remembering Chris Weaver, with the Weaver Hudson Family Fund

This announcement is part obituary, part “how you can help.” It was sent on behalf of former Pathfinder K-8 teacher Chris Weaver‘s family, by a longtime friend of his who also was a Pathfinder teacher:

The Weaver Hudson Family Fund

Chris Weaver was a founding teacher of West Seattle’s Pathfinder School, bringing vision, energy, and love to establishing Pathfinder in its fledgling years. Chris deeply loved his community. He gave greatly of himself to his students, their families and the wider Pathfinder family. After teaching at Pathfinder for many years, Chris and his family moved to Asheville, North Carolina.

Three years ago, Chris was NC Charter School Teacher of the Year. In the years that followed what was a peak of his remarkable career, Chris struggled with depression and mental illness that culminated in his death on 9-20-2017. In spite of his own efforts and the profound efforts of others, this tragedy occurred. For his family, his students, his dear friends, and many, many others across the state, country, and world, Chris’s loss is felt deeply.

Chris’s warmth, intelligence, and boundless energy were renowned and he was beloved by all who knew him. His family meant the world to him and he to them. With his passing, Chris leaves behind his wife Rhett and their two sons, ages 15 and 20.

Their oldest son, who has made many films already with support from Chris over the years, is now in his junior year at the NC School of the Arts for film making. He has ongoing educational expenses including a need for equipment necessary for his burgeoning film career.

Their youngest son is a beautiful musician. Chris fostered in him a love of music, over the years helping with piano, guitar, and drum lessons. For their youngest son, these music lessons continue as will college expenses in the future.

To honor Chris’s love for both family and education in a future where he can no longer offer support, The Weaver Hudson Family Fund has been established to support his sons’ education and to facilitate their well-being over time. Their mother, Rhett, and a trusted friend will manage the funds and be responsible for monitoring expenses.

Chris’ family deeply appreciates any and all assistance to help ensure they have the resources they need. You can give through these avenues:

1. Go online to https://igg.me/at/FH5IwfnouGc to donate at our generosity.com website, or

2. Send a check made payable to “The Weaver Hudson Family Fund” and mail to: Weaver, PO Box 18344, Asheville, NC 28814

Please know what a difference this will make for the Weaver Hudson family. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.