REAL-ESTATE ROUNDUP: Five notes from Alki to Morgan

From commercial-real-estate listings/records and the WSB inbox:

WEST RIDGE PARK SOLD: New ownership for this sprawling rental complex that made news a decade ago for a canceled condo conversion. We received a news release today saying that Canadian-based real-estate trust RISE Properties Trust and Boston-based real-estate investment firm Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation have bought the 239-unit complex at 7901 Delridge Way SW. County records show the complex was sold by Grosvenor USA for $72.2 million. The announcement says West Ridge Park “features an average unit size of 987 sq. ft. and includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style units with accompanying garages in select units” and promises that, “Upon the execution of our business plan, residents will benefit from an upgraded living experience with premier access to nearby retail, leisure and recreational amenities.”

SALE PENDING FOR JUNCTION BUILDING: From a broker’s website, we learned that one of The Junction’s newer apartment buildings, 4400 SW Alaska, has a sale pending. (It also has its own website and a promotional video – see it here.)

ALKI PARCELS FOR SALE: We found that information while researching what is currently West Seattle’s highest-priced real-estate listing, $10.8 million for a package of Alki parcels that of course have their own website, alkidevelopment.com, where you can watch a marketing video consisting largely of lush aerials as well as enthusiastic descriptions of the rest of the peninsula, including the “ultra-hip Junction” (the same adjective is used on the listing website in reference to Admiral). The parcels, 1356-1370 Alki SW, currently hold a mix of small buildings.

NORTH MORGAN BUILDING FOR SALE: Another new listing in West Seattle is 6041 California SW, a mixed-use building with 24 apartments (described as “averaging 900 square feet”) and 34 offstreet-parking spaces, asking $8.6 million. (This too has a promotional video, describing West Seattle as “dynamic.”)

C & P SALE CLOSES: And one final note – the C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) sale has officially closed, three weeks after it was announced. County records show the sale price was $1,265,000, slightly over the original $1,250,000 asking price. We asked proprietors Cameron and Pete Moores if they had any further comment now that the deal is final; the reply, “The most important story we want to keep telling is our gratitude to the community for coming together and helping save this special place.”