READER REPORT: Providence Mount St. Vincent restricting visitors, citing norovirus cases

Thanks to the reader who forwarded us two notices sent by Providence Mount St. Vincent in the past few days, asking visitors to stay away because of a norovirus outbreak.

Update Regarding Norovirus at The Mount

There are still relatively few cases of norovirus right now. That being said, they can easily and quickly spread and we want to continue to be diligent in both resolving active cases and preventing new ones from occurring.

So we continue to ask that guests, volunteers and community members refrain from visiting for a short time.

We know these restrictions are not easy on you or your loved one, so we will let you know as soon as possible when The Mount is reopened to unrestricted visitation. If you feel your visit is essential at this time, please contact your Neighborhood Coordinator or Social Worker.

Thank you again for your understanding, patience and help in minimizing the impact of this illness on our residents, caregivers and the community at large.

To check on daily visiting status, you can call the front desk at 206-937-3700.