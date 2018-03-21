Police investigating reported gunfire in High Point

Not far from the scene of a 6-hour standoff that followed gunfire two weeks ago, police are investigating a report of gunshots heard in High Point. Texters tell us it happened near Lanham and Graham; reportedly it followed an argument, with someone being “shot at while running to a car.” No reports of any injuries, nor have police found any evidence so far, according to radio transmissions. (The man arrested after the standoff earlier this month, Wario Abdullahi, remains in jail, charged with gun violatios, with the register listing his bail at $200,000.)