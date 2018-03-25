PLAYGROUND PROGRESS! Happening today at Highland Park Elementary

Not everyone is kicking back on this Sunday morning! Sam sends the photos from Highland Park Elementary, explaining what the people in the photo above were warming up for:

After 4 years of work, phase one is finally nearing completion on Highland Park elementary’s new playground plan. We are moving wood chips into place as we await the contractor to finish pouring concrete.



Those years of work that Sam mentioned have included volunteer work, community fundraising, and grant-seeking – all so the kids have a better place to play.