PHOTOS: Forest Lawn hosts West Seattle’s first egg hunt of 2018

So many eggs, so little time! Lots of kids showed up for the season’s first West Seattle egg hunt today at Forest Lawn Cemetery (WSB sponsor) in High Point. So many, in fact, they told us they had a bonus early hunt after starting their mini-festival at 10 am, in addition to the scheduled one at noon.

The rest of the local egg hunts are next Saturday and Sunday, as listed on our Easter Etc. page.

Forest Lawn, meantime, hosts its annual nondenominational Easter Sunday sunrise service a week from tomorrow, at 6:30 am.