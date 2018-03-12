ONLY 2 MONTHS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018

Spring-like weather today, in the 70s … and we are still two whole months away from West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018. Exactly two months, in fact, since this year’s sale date is May 12th (second Saturday in May every year). One day, hundreds of sales, and even if you’re not having one, it’s an awesome opportunity to get out and meet your neighbors. If you are planning to have a sale this year, watch for registration to open in three weeks – early April – we’ll announce it here and on the official WSCGSD website, westseattlegaragesale.com, as soon as signups start. Ten years now since we started coordinating WSCGSD – three years after it launched, so this will be the 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!