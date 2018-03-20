West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

43℉

NEW TEAM! Southwest Titans girls start play Saturday in West Seattle

March 20, 2018 9:04 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

The photo is from Southwest Titans parent liaison Janet Hinson, who invites you to come cheer for that brand-new team (whose formation we announced last October):

The Southwest Titans Lacrosse Organization has created a brand-new Lacrosse Team at the elementary level just for girls this year!

This is a momentous revival of our girls’ program. Every player on the team is from West Seattle.

Their first game is this coming Saturday: March 24, 9 am at Pathfinder.

That’s 1901 SW Genesee, on Pigeon Point.

Share This

No Replies to "NEW TEAM! Southwest Titans girls start play Saturday in West Seattle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann