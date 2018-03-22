NEW PLAYGROUND: Invitation and updates from Friends of Roxhill Elementary



(Playground at EC Hughes, June 2017)

Less than half a year until Roxhill Elementary School moves to the EC Hughes Elementary campus in Sunrise Heights. As we’ve been reporting, a playground upgrade is in the works thanks to the community volunteers with Friends of Roxhill – it wasn’t part of the original project. And now FoRE has an invitation and updates for you:

Friends of Roxhill Elementary, a 501c3 serving the Roxhill Elementary community, invites members of the West Seattle community to provide input on its planned playground at the renovated E.C. Hughes Elementary, where Roxhill is moving in fall 2018. On Tuesday, April 3, interested community members can come to the Southwest Library at 6 p.m. to view renderings and vote for a favorite option.

The new playground at E.C. Hughes has been made possible through a $100,000 Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Neighborhood Matching Fund grant. Most of the projects’ required volunteer match is being fulfilled by a pledge of professional services. Last summer, Friends of Roxhill also requested pledges for donations and volunteer hours. With the playground planned to be installed in June, now is the time for these pledges to be collected. If you are still able to help with the volunteer build and other assistance, please reach out to friendsofroxhill@gmail.com. More details will be coming soon about the planned community build.

At the same time, Friends of Roxhill is also working to select an artist to lead a community process for creating a public mural on the northeast corner of the E.C. Hughes site. More information about who has been selected and ways to share community feedback coming soon.