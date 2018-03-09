West Seattle, Washington

New cloud over West Seattle Junction’s ‘free’ parking lots: Big tax jump = big rent jump

March 9, 2018 9:04 pm
(WSB photo: 44th/Oregon lot)

By Tracy Record
West Seattle Blog editor

Those four “free” parking lots in The Junction aren’t really free.

As you are probably aware, the West Seattle Junction Association – area merchants and other businesspeople – pays to rent them.

And now that rent is in danger of skyrocketing out of their reach.

Today, representatives of WSJA and the parking lots’ ownership organization, West Seattle Trusteed Properties, met with King County staffers to make their case against a property-tax bill that has doubled – a bill that is entirely passed on to WSJA to pay, by terms of their lease for the lots; a bill that’s now at a sum that would drain the association’s finances quickly.

WSJA executive director Lora Swift brought this up to the merchants at their February 28th meeting at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (the same one at which a different parking issue, the city’s street parking study, was another big topic, as we reported that night). The 2016 taxes for the parking lots – again, entirely factored into the rent WSJA pays – totaled $53,000, she told the merchants. For 2017, that went up more than 50 percent, to ~$80,000. And this year, the tax bill has almost doubled, to $158,000. This isn’t just because of the higher tax rates that have affected so many; it’s also because a mitigating factor called “cost to cure” was applied for 2014, 2015, and 2016, but has expired.

And, Swift noted at the merchants’ meeting, the $158,000 is not the entirety of the rent – which would be “well over $220,000” for the coming year if the higher rate stands.

The 228 spaces offered to visitors for 3 hours of “free” parking represent a “source of civic pride,” as she put it, something unique to the West Seattle Junction. “For us to lose (them) would be tragic.”

That would describe a variety of effects. Lyle Evans, executive director of the Senior Center, said at that point that it would “die if there’s no parking.” The largest of the four “free” lots is behind the center, off 42nd/Oregon; the other three, if you’re not familiar with them, are at 44th/Oregon, 44th/Alaska, and 44th just north of Edmunds.

She asked the merchants to consider the question of what should be done if the new valuation stands. Increase Junction Association dues? Charge for parking (not currently allowed under terms of their lease)?

There were many questions. Could validation or vouchers be used somehow? Could the parking lots be considered nonprofit properties? (No, because while WSJA is, the ownership organization is not.) Could the Junction Association become a different type of Business Improvement Association with wider jurisdiction, more revenue?

The meeting didn’t include much discussion time – for now, it was brought up as an issue to consider, pending what happens with the valuation.

But in the meantime, the Junction Association doesn’t even get to wait until the first due date (first half of the year taxes are due in mid-April). Trusteed Properties is seeking to collect the increased rent immediately, and has served the WSJA with a five-day notice to pay it or “vacate” the lots, Swift says.

The Junction Association has a ten-year lease for the lots, signed one year ago, with potential for two 5-year extensions. The lease terminology has long stipulated that the association is on the hook for whatever the taxes turn out to be. Meantime, research on other parking-lot property in the area suggests no others have seen this kind of valuation/tax increase.

The organization’s assessments from local merchants only covers half the annual costs as it is, and struggling to pay the doubled bill would “effectively cut all our other programs,” Swift said in a followup conversation, from maintenance to events such as West Seattle Summer Fest. The base rent before the tax passthrough is $72,000, and so rent would total almost a quarter-million dollars; the association’s entire annual budget is $320,000.

There is no deadline set for a decision to be reached about whether the bill can/will be lowered; the deadline WSJA faces right now is the one in that rent-due notice from the lot’s owners (an organization with more than three dozen individuals, businesses, and organizations holding varying amounts of what total 1,000 shares).

It should also be noted, this is all separate from ongoing questions about the lots’ long-term future as developable land in the heart of a rapidly densifying city-designated urban village. For now, the lease guarantees their current status for at least another nine years, and includes language about replacing the spaces if any part of the lots were developed.

We’ll be following this situation closely; updates to come.

15 Replies to "New cloud over West Seattle Junction's 'free' parking lots: Big tax jump = big rent jump"

  • Born on Alki59 March 9, 2018 (9:12 pm)
    Tax man cometh and tax man taketh.

    Soon there will be no one left to tax.

    This will be the death of many long time junction merchants. Sad.

    • Mike March 9, 2018 (9:43 pm)
      Many are finding it tough to survive the rising rent cost alone.  This won’t help at all.  It’s going to happen, those with money and influence will always win over the majority of voters.  Most politicians are crooked beyond belief.  Smoke and mirrors all day long and everyone else pays for it, now or years later.

  • Jethro Marx March 9, 2018 (9:40 pm)
    Yeah, maybe some merchants will go under, but there will always be someone to tax there. However it shakes out, the physical space will be used for something profitable, and the city will collect tax on that profit. That’s just the way it works.

     I’ll tell you, the way it doesn’t work is taxing highly valuable property leads to vacant underutilized property. No one tears down a crappy house to build a ho-hum 900 square foot boeing box, either. That’s just math in the city; the trajectory is towards higher, bigger, not necessarily better, but hey, we live in a city.

     The real question, undoubtedly being frantically typed out by someone right now, will there be PARKING, in whatever gets built there? Will there be pizza?

  • Joe March 9, 2018 (10:05 pm)
    Could perhaps the lots be purchased? How much would it be to buy the lots?  I feel that the concept of Rent is insane.  You keep putting money in it and still not a step closer to owning the property. And you do it over and over again.  

    • WSB March 9, 2018 (10:35 pm)
      The concept of rent in general may be “insane” in your view – but this is something of an unusual case of landlord/tenant. For those who haven’t heard it before, the backstory of Trusteed Properties, the lots’ owners, is probably an entire story in itself. It was formed more than half a century ago by local businesses etc. to make free-parking lots happen. The county assessor’s assessed valuation of the parking-lot parcels (which you can see via KC Parcel Viewer) now totals more than $15 million. That would suggest any sort of purchase price would be hefty – TR

  • Canton March 9, 2018 (10:31 pm)
    Could it possibly be, a way to evict the parking for a sound transit station?

    • justadumbguy March 9, 2018 (11:09 pm)
      More like some of the existing owners want to sell them or develop them before they get taken by eminent domain for that purpose but that is just a guess.

    • Jort March 9, 2018 (11:18 pm)
      You guys all seem to alternate drastically between, “the city government is hopelessly ineffective and too stupid to do anything correctly” and “our government agencies are secretly executing on a elaborate conspiracy theory to socially engineer our entire society through Machiavellian taxation schemes.”

      It’s possible that the taxes are going up because these enormous, highly-valuable parcels of land are located adjacent to the most economically thriving part of West Seattle, which also happens to be the only place on the peninsula where enormous, highly-valuable parcels of land can be developed into dense, tall urban housing. 

      The reason I think this might be the possible reason for the higher tax valuations is because it’s the actual reason. 

      • justadumbguy March 9, 2018 (11:32 pm)
        Yep I was referring to the pay up in 5 days part 

  • Plf March 9, 2018 (10:34 pm)
    Stopped shopping at the junction couple of years ago can’t find parking free or not. Can’t walk to the junction and the reality is if I can’t get there in a way that makes sense for my life,  I won’t be spending my money , unfortunate this new change will make it more difficult for others, hence business will loose customers.   There are other places to shop, you loose junction thanks to the politicians and we as a community allowing this to happen . Urban village has turned into urban jungle, eating up and spitting out the soul of our community

    • Jort March 9, 2018 (11:21 pm)
      Obviously you don’t know since you no longer go to the Junction, but, um, it’s doing just fine. 

      If the “soul” of West Seattle is parking lots, then that is one boring “soul.”

    • T March 9, 2018 (11:40 pm)
      I don’t care for tge junction anymore. It’s too congested with all forms if transportation with varying adherence to the law. Parking is difficult especially in the evening. On Friday/weekend nights it’s like trying to go to Belltown it’s so busy. I used to love shopping and dining there but it’s been at least 5 years. I tried explaining my concerns to police and the junction association but they fell on deaf ears. 

  • JCW March 9, 2018 (11:11 pm)
    I’m honestly surprised they still see the value in paying to provide free spots. Free spots encourage people to park all day, whereas hourly metered spots will turn over much more quickly. If the arrangement remains, I’d like to see these turned into pay lots, where individual merchants could validate for <2 hours. That land is worth quite a bit more than just storage for personal cars.

     

    • WSB March 9, 2018 (11:14 pm)
      WSJA pays for monitoring of the lots and enforcing the 3-hour limit.

      • JanS March 10, 2018 (12:13 am)
        Reply

        thanks for that, WSB. It’s always interesting to see what people think, what they assume (parking all day, etc.)

