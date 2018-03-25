Morning to night, see what’s up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Barred owl in Fauntleroy Park, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

First Sunday of spring! From our calendar and inbox …

VIADUCT *NOT* CLOSING: As announced Saturday afternoon, the inspection is done and there’s NO closure today.

PALM SUNDAY SERVICES: Our West Seattle Easter Etc. guide includes listings from many local churches, today through Easter. (And we’re still adding – please e-mail info to editor@westseattleblog.com.)

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE: 9 am is the start of the second day of play for WSLL, and you’re invited to see the Minors and Majors teams as the Jamboree continues today until about 7:30 pm. Bar-S Fields are on Alki Point. (64th SW/SW Admiral Way)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: First market of spring, 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL – WORKSHOPS AND PERFORMANCES: The final day of the first-ever Intersections Festival at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center includes workshops at 12:15 pm as well as two performances – noon and 1:15 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

LANE NORBERG: His Under the Trees Spring Tour stops at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) 3-5 pm today. (5612 California SW)

‘HIR’ FINALE – SOLD OUT: Just in case you were thinking of going to the closing performance of “Hir” at ArtsWest at 3 pm today, sorry, we checked and it’s sold out as most recent shows have been! (4711 California SW)

MEMORIAL BONFIRE: Dealing with the loss of a loved one? Providence Hospice of Seattle invites you “to gather for a Memorial Bonfire at Alki Beach Park to share stories and remember loved ones who have died.” 6-7:30 pm at the fire pits near the Bathhouse. (2701 Alki SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE CHOIR CONCERT: Free concert at 7 pm at Olympic Hall on the south end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Program details here. (6000 16th SW)

THERE’S MORE … on our complete calendar.