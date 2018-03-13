MORE DOOR-TO-DOOR DONATIONS: Troop 284’s Scouting for Food plan

We’ve just heard from another local troop that will be collecting food door-to-door this Saturday for the Scouting for Food drive. From Boy Scout Troop 284 parent Dwight Gilmore:

If you live on SW 29th through SW 34th St. between SW Myrtle St. & SW Henderson St., Boy Scout Troop #284 (based at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church) would like you to know that for our Scouting for Food effort this year, we will be picking up donations for the West Seattle Food Bank this Saturday morning (the 17th). If you’re within the above-mentioned area and would like to contribute, please leave your donations outside your front door by 8:00 AM. In the unlikely event that we miss your donation (if it hasn’t been picked up by about 2 PM this Saturday), you can email me at scouting4food284@gmail.com, and I’ll see that it gets picked up by Sunday evening.

The most needed items are:

Canned meat

Canned beans

Peanut butter

Canned fruit

Canned vegetables

Spaghetti sauce

Pasta/rice

Breakfast cereal

Oatmeal

Baby food/formula

Shampoo/soap

Feminine products

Thank you in advance for helping those in need in our community!