MILITARY FLYOVER: For Mariners opening night tonight

Late addition to the Mariners‘ pregame plans for Opening Night tonight at Safeco Field – team spokesperson Rebecca Hale tells WSB that they’ve added a military flyover. If all goes as planned, around 6:52 pm, a U.S. Air Force C-17 from the 4th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord will fly over the stadium, from the northwest to the southeast. She also mentions there will be some “small pyrotechnics” during the pregame ceremony. So if you’re not going to the game but happen to see and/or hear any of the above, now you know!