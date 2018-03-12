Memorial service tomorrow for Richard A. Browne, 1948-2018

Family and friends will gather tomorrow to remember Richard A. Browne. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Richard A. Browne (Sept. 15, 1948 – Feb. 5, 2018) passed away after a long illness, leaving his wife of 43 years, JoAnn; his son, Adam (Erin); two granddaughters, Kailey and Brianna; his brother, Wayne (Char); as well as nieces and nephews.

Richard enlisted in the Air Force after high school and served in Vietnam. He loved fishing, woodworking and modeling, crafting many beautiful items over the years. He found the most joy raising his son and spending time with his grand girls, who he dearly loved.

Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Seattle VA Hospital and Providence Hospice for his care over the years.

Services at Tahoma National Cemetery on March 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with a gathering after at Alliance Bible Church near the cemetery. Arrangements by People’s Memorial Co-op.