Memorial service March 16 for Susan M. Stiller

Family and friends will gather one week from today to remember Susan M. Stiller. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Susan Mary (Thomas) Stiller

Sue passed away unexpectedly on February 26 at age 67. She is survived by Thomas, her husband of 48 years, daughter Mary, and brothers Paul (Pam) Thomas and Richard (Barbara) Thomas.

She was raised in West Seattle, graduated WSHS in ’68, and retired from the VAMC, where she worked as a nurse. She had been a Hospice volunteer, member of US Coast Guard Auxiliary, and an altar server at Holy Rosary.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 16, at Holy Rosary in West Seattle.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to seattlehumane.org or American Diabetes Association.