MARCH FOR OUR LIVES: West Seattleites @ Saturday’s event

That’s a photo tweeted by Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best showing West Seattle resident Emilia Allard, co-coordinator of Saturday’s Seattle March For Our Lives, onstage at Cal Anderson Park. As you’ve probably heard, the march from Capitol Hill to Seattle Center was peaceful and uneventful. Other West Seattleites were there too – Kevin Callahan sent this photo:

Ebony Lee sent this photo of a group from Sanislo Elementary on Puget Ridge:

And this photo is from before she headed to the march, with a sign bearing a message many of the adult participants exhorted:

As for what the crowd was like, PNW Medium Format posted a time-lapse on YouTube, from video recorded at 4th and Pine; also via YT, aerial video from KING 5. The march in Seattle was one many coast to coast in support of the main march in Washington, D.C., which was led by students who survived last month’s massacre in Parkland, Florida; here’s a satellite photo of the D.C. event.

WHAT’S NEXT? The March 14 walkouts (WSB coverage here, with 13 local schools represented) and Saturday’s marches were the only events planned – now organizers and supporters vow to push for their legislative priorities, listed here.