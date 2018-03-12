West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

67℉

LIST TIME! Got anything for the WSB Easter/Passover/etc. list?

March 12, 2018 11:16 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, April 2017 egg hunt)

Easter (April 1st) and Passover (starting March 30th) are now less than three weeks away, so we’re working today/tonight on the next in the annual series of WSB holiday one-stop-for-everything infolists. If you have anything to include for this one – egg hunts or other seasonal events, religious services, special brunches – please send us the info as soon as possible (thanks to those who have e-mailed us already)! Our requested format is simple, same as our regular calendar listings: Plain text in the body of your e-mail, not in an attachment, no image/graphic/flyer needed, but please DO include website link(s) – send to editor@westseattleblog.com. Thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "LIST TIME! Got anything for the WSB Easter/Passover/etc. list?"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann