LAST CHANCE! Start or end your day with a good deed – nominate someone for the 2018 Westside Awards

Whether you’re seeing this as you end your day or as you get it started … maybe you can spare a few minutes for a good deed, if you haven’t done this already: Nominate someone for this year’s Westside Awards! Today is the final day to get your nomination(s) to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, which will again this year present awards for:

Business of the Year

Emerging Business of the Year

Not-for-Profit of the Year

Westsider of the Year

Criteria for the awards include:

-Nominees will have made a major or visible contribution in the past year that reflects commercial growth and achievement, innovation, creativity or community involvement. -Contributes and promotes the economic growth, stability and improvement of West Seattle. -Gives generously of themselves and/or staff in time and resources to community activities. -Consistently excels in customer service and business conduct.

Here’s the nomination form. See the lists of past winners by going here; this year’s awards will be presented at a breakfast event May 1st.