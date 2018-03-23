UPDATE: House fire in 5900 block 47th SW

(WSB photo)

10:24 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “full response” to a house in the 5900 block of 47th SW [map]. They are describing it as a “kitchen fire” and also saying there’s heavy smoke from the front door. More to come.

(Added: SFD photo)

10:31 PM: Firefighters are still searching the house to make sure everyone got out OK. The fire has been declared “under control” and they’re checking to be sure it hasn’t spread.

(Added: SFD photo)

10:39 PM: Firefighters believe the fire is confined to the main floor of the house – they’ve checked the basement and attic to be sure.

10:56 PM: At the scene, we are told the fire’s out and under investigation. No one hurt; everyone got out OK.