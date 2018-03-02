‘It is a home. It is YOUR home’: C & P Coffee announces it’s raised the money ‘to purchase and preserve the coffee house’

(Added: WSB photo taken this morning)

8:56 AM: Two months after we first reported that the site of C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) had been put up for sale by its longtime landlord – C & P has just announced that its subsequent push to purchase the property was a success.

(WSB file photo)

From proprietors Cameron and Pete Moores:

Dear West Seattle and Beyond,

It is with the most profound gratitude that we can say we have raised the funds needed to purchase and preserve the coffee house.

Thousands of us stood together to say that community matters, and that a true community space like the coffee house is worth saving. That same spirit and kindness has always made C & P what it is.

All those who gave through the GoFundMe or by other means directly contributed to our effort to save C & P. From the countless friends and Neighbors who gave hundreds to the Fairmount Park student who shyly slid a dollar across the bar; every donation mattered. Please know with pride that we couldn’t have done it without you. We look forward to building friendships and community with you for many years to come.

This effort would not have been possible without the advice and expertise of so many from our community. Although resolute, Cam and I were over our heads many times during this process. Our motto was; “They don’t know the amateurs they’re dealing with!” Although there are too many to thank here, we would like to especially acknowledge our lawyers Eric and Brock, John Babauta and HomeStreet Bank, and our dear friend and broker Roger Steiner of RSVP real estate. Thanks also to our incredible C & P crew for putting up with us during this process. We couldn’t have done it without all of you.

Kindness has always been the cornerstone of C & P. For 15 years we have opened our doors and welcomed a neighborhood in. But it wasn’t until the place was in Jeopardy that Cam and I truly learned what community means. Your kindness and commitment has shown us clearly that the coffee house is more than four walls. It is a place where neighbors meet and strangers become friends. It is a place where music and poetry and art are essential. It is a place where social justice is expected and fought for. It is a warm cozy room on a cold day. It is a home. It is YOUR home.

With much love and gratitude.

Cam and Pete