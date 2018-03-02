West Seattle, Washington

02 Friday

‘It is a home. It is YOUR home’: C & P Coffee announces it’s raised the money ‘to purchase and preserve the coffee house’

March 2, 2018 8:56 am
|      55 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

(Added: WSB photo taken this morning)

8:56 AM: Two months after we first reported that the site of C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) had been put up for sale by its longtime landlord – C & P has just announced that its subsequent push to purchase the property was a success.

(WSB file photo)

From proprietors Cameron and Pete Moores:

Dear West Seattle and Beyond,

It is with the most profound gratitude that we can say we have raised the funds needed to purchase and preserve the coffee house.

Thousands of us stood together to say that community matters, and that a true community space like the coffee house is worth saving. That same spirit and kindness has always made C & P what it is.

All those who gave through the GoFundMe or by other means directly contributed to our effort to save C & P. From the countless friends and Neighbors who gave hundreds to the Fairmount Park student who shyly slid a dollar across the bar; every donation mattered. Please know with pride that we couldn’t have done it without you. We look forward to building friendships and community with you for many years to come.

This effort would not have been possible without the advice and expertise of so many from our community. Although resolute, Cam and I were over our heads many times during this process. Our motto was; “They don’t know the amateurs they’re dealing with!” Although there are too many to thank here, we would like to especially acknowledge our lawyers Eric and Brock, John Babauta and HomeStreet Bank, and our dear friend and broker Roger Steiner of RSVP real estate. Thanks also to our incredible C & P crew for putting up with us during this process. We couldn’t have done it without all of you.

Kindness has always been the cornerstone of C & P. For 15 years we have opened our doors and welcomed a neighborhood in. But it wasn’t until the place was in Jeopardy that Cam and I truly learned what community means. Your kindness and commitment has shown us clearly that the coffee house is more than four walls. It is a place where neighbors meet and strangers become friends. It is a place where music and poetry and art are essential. It is a place where social justice is expected and fought for. It is a warm cozy room on a cold day. It is a home. It is YOUR home.

With much love and gratitude.
Cam and Pete

The crowdfunding campaign that helped enable the purchase was launched less than a week after first word the property was on the market. Days later, the listing showed the owner had accepted another prospective buyer’s offer, but C & P said their lease gave them right of first refusal, and they continued working to muster their own offer. They founded C & P 15 years ago, and along with serving coffee and other beverages, it is an event venue and community center – hosting hundreds of gatherings, performances, fundraisers, and more.

ADDED 10:12 AM: We went over to the shop and got the photo of Cameron that we’ve added above. She says they cannot comment yet on details of the deal.

55 Replies to "'It is a home. It is YOUR home': C & P Coffee announces it's raised the money 'to purchase and preserve the coffee house'"

  • Robert March 2, 2018 (8:58 am)
    Great news. Power of the people!

    • reggie March 2, 2018 (1:20 pm)
      huzzah!  sometimes the little guys & gals win… Happy ending

  • zephyr March 2, 2018 (9:15 am)
    That’s amazing!  How inspiring. 

    Congratulations! C & P and friends.  

    .

  • Kersti Muul March 2, 2018 (9:15 am)
    Dancing a jig right about now.

    Congratulations!!!!

    🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

  • BJG March 2, 2018 (9:16 am)
    Amazing great news! West Seattle folks can still come together for such a good purpose. Congrats C & P! 

  • pdid March 2, 2018 (9:17 am)
    REALLY great news! Cameron and Pete do SO MUCH for this community, so thankful they’ll continue to be a fixture of it for years to come!

  • Cid March 2, 2018 (9:20 am)
    Such good news! 

  • Jim Page March 2, 2018 (9:20 am)
    There’s no stopping us now.

  • I. Ponder March 2, 2018 (9:22 am)
    I’d love more details. Seems it’s not a deal until we hear from the building owner.

    • WSB March 2, 2018 (9:47 am)
      We just went over to see if Cameron and/or Pete were around to ask for more details. She says they cannot comment on the details right now. As for the property owners, they are in Ellensburg.

  • Kalo March 2, 2018 (9:23 am)
    This is a.w.e.s.o.m.e. news!

  • 35this35mph March 2, 2018 (9:24 am)
    Fantastic!

  • Pat Lennon March 2, 2018 (9:27 am)
    Congratulations! So happy for West Seattle and you and your family Cam and Pete.

  • Diane March 2, 2018 (9:27 am)
    whoa, that is AMAZING incredible news

  • Jill R. March 2, 2018 (9:31 am)
    This warms my heart. Congrats, guys! 

  • kumalavula March 2, 2018 (9:34 am)
    this is testimony to the power of people coming together in the community to make a community and preserve it!  so thrilled this had turned out in favor of you guys and even more excited to be able to come by and hang out. equally excited to be able to bring visitors to c&p and show off what we’ve all been able to do TOGETHER!

    viva c&p!

  • Trileigh March 2, 2018 (9:37 am)
    Yay C&P!! What wonderful news! I am so proud of West Seattle – what a great community we are. And a special shout-out to Roger Steiner, our wonderful realtor who helped us buy our house as well as helping Cam and Pete buy C&P! Thanks so much to everyone who contributed.

  • Eloise Richardson March 2, 2018 (9:41 am)
    That is so wonderful!

  • SaraB March 2, 2018 (9:42 am)
    Wonderful!  I feel renewed by this fantastic news.  I’m a long-time Seattleite, though relatively new to West Seattle, and I immediately found community at C&P,  both because of people and because of that unique, welcoming historic space.  I’m so glad we were able to save this part of our identity!  Kudos to everyone who joined together and refused to listen to the naysayers and poo-poo-ers and bow to the ever-encroaching pressures of short-sighted greed.  We are powerful together and this is an inspiring reminder that we CAN build a better world and we can only do it together.  Thank you, friends and neighbors, for restoring my faith in humanity, particularly on a local level.  

  • Marcee March 2, 2018 (9:46 am)
    I am tearing up. It wouldn’t be the same here without you and the shop. Thanks to you for not backing down and to everyone that pulled together to save our place of community. 

  • LatteRose March 2, 2018 (9:47 am)
    Wow, this makes me so happy!!  Congratulations!!

  • CM March 2, 2018 (9:48 am)
    Reading this seriously brought tears to my eyes.  With all of our local community spaces disappearing this is amazing news. Love being part of this community especially when you hear stories like this! 

  • Gia March 2, 2018 (9:54 am)
    Hooray! This is the best news of the week. <3
    Congratulations to C&P & cheers to many years to come!

  • Lawrence March 2, 2018 (10:01 am)
    I remember having a conversion with the owners right after this went out into the world a couple months ago and it makes me so so incredibly happy that this happened because people believed.    You might eventually be surrounded by towers but F em.   This is such a great story in the sense that people believed and if you believe you might not always come through but remember intent is everything.  People stepped upand showed that you can put giving and caring before profits and things can still work out. It really is.    What a great human story.   Thank you universe!  Hopefully what people learned from this i sthat even if the y could not have purchased it the way people did step up was amazing and try and keep that in mind all the time not only when things are bleakest.   Way to go!

  • Lisa March 2, 2018 (10:01 am)
    Yay!!!

  • dsa March 2, 2018 (10:02 am)
    fabulous 

  • Juanita March 2, 2018 (10:09 am)
    Wonderful news. Congratulations.  Now that it’s been rescued, I hope others discover you! 

    Nita, Sister of MIWS

  • Pam Neithercott March 2, 2018 (10:09 am)
    Yahoo! Aunt Dodo and Uncle Waddy are dancing’ in heaven!

  • Michael Schutzler March 2, 2018 (10:11 am)
    Fantastic!

  • Gary March 2, 2018 (10:16 am)
    ‘Real West Seattle’….preserved for the ages.  Awesome!

  • West Seattle since 1979 March 2, 2018 (10:28 am)
    Great news!

  • Cami MacNamara March 2, 2018 (10:30 am)
    Can I get a HELL YES?! So happy!

  • H March 2, 2018 (10:42 am)
    Wow! That’s wonderful news!!

  • Rosa Isela Rodriguez March 2, 2018 (10:55 am)
    WOW victory!! Great, awesome, amazing news!!! What a great way to start the weekend!! Thank you C&P and everyone that helped to make it happen 🏡 💕☕️

  • ethan March 2, 2018 (10:57 am)
    seems like a bit of a pyrrhic victory, what kind of local coffee shop is going to make enough in the owners life times to pay back a 1.5 million dollar mortgage? i can’t help but feel that they would have better served if they had taken the money raised and moved somewhere that made more sense.

    • WSB March 2, 2018 (11:05 am)
      As noted above, we don’t know the details of the deal yet … so we don’t know what kind of a mortgage they’ll have.

  • sun*e March 2, 2018 (10:58 am)
    Congratulations!  That’s such great news! 😊👍☕️

  • Vanessa March 2, 2018 (11:09 am)
    Oh, me of little faith, I admit I didn’t think this could possibly happen. I have never been so happy to be so wrong about US against THEM. (well, maybe on some elections).

       CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE.  Happy Dance!!

  • Mary J March 2, 2018 (11:40 am)
    Congratulations Cam and Pete!

  • Astro March 2, 2018 (11:41 am)
    Happiness!!!!!!

  • Jennie March 2, 2018 (11:50 am)
    YES!!! :) :) :)

  • DG March 2, 2018 (12:10 pm)
    So many reasons to be grateful and happy.   For what it’s worth, I’m also grateful that the landlord/developer understood – at least recognized – the community that C&P has created for the West Seattle folks and beyond, and subsequently allowed this great result to happen.  Step one is done.  Now go buy your coffee!!  

  • 2cents? March 2, 2018 (12:46 pm)
    They had right of first refusal and they exercised it and that is cool.  The community came together to help them achieve their goal, which is also cool.  With that said, I fail to see how this is a victory for “the people”.  I guess I don’t understand, was some kind of social injustice happening here?  Should the previous owner not been allowed to sell it at market value?  Should another buyer who wanted to develop the property not been allowed to submit a bid?  Victory for achieving a goal is in order, but aside from it being an accomplishment, I fail to see how it is anything more.  Nobody would have been harmed either way.  Everyone exercised their rights, so I would stay away from trying to claim some moral high ground on this one.  There is too much of this in our society, very few things are clearly right or wrong, they just are.  Good for C&P, life goes on…

  • Stephen M March 2, 2018 (12:57 pm)
    That is unbelievable & such great news! Cameron & Pete and the whole community that came together in support of the institution that is C & P Coffee are truly inspirational.

    Hearty congratulations on your successful campaign and efforts to save the shop. I look forward to many coffeehouse evenings ahead in the years to come!

  • Emily March 2, 2018 (1:06 pm)
    So very pleased for you and your C & P family!

  • Beth Greve March 2, 2018 (1:13 pm)
    This is SUCH wonderful, important news for our community!

  • Raised in WS March 2, 2018 (1:16 pm)
    Heck yeaahhhhh!!!!!!

  • skeeter March 2, 2018 (1:19 pm)
    2cents – this is a victory for the people because the previous model of raising business capital was through debt (taking out a loan) or equity (selling a share of the business.)  It seems to me the new model, at least on smaller ventures, is to ask folks who believe in the cause to simply put a little something in the hat.  The business owner can then run the business without worrying about paying back loans or satisfying shareholders.  I’ve been seeing more and more of this in the past few years.

    Look – I don’t have the details of this transaction so who knows how this really went down.  But it is a remarkable feat and another data point on the changing way we view business models.

     I didn’t think it’d be possible to get to $1.5M.  Congratulations to all on this amazing achievement. 

    • Swede. March 2, 2018 (2:44 pm)
      Pretty sure it’s not the full amount raised, ‘just’ the 20% down payment that the banks want and then they got a loan/mortage. Still a very impressive amount from people and a good thing that the place stays! 

  • KD March 2, 2018 (1:21 pm)
    PAARRRRRTTTTYYYYY!!! Congratulations.. this is worthy of a story, seriously, like 60 Minutes, or in People Magazine, not just local news.

  • miws March 2, 2018 (1:29 pm)
    Congrats to Cam, Pete, and the C&P family and community! 

    Mike

  • dcn March 2, 2018 (1:36 pm)
    I love C&P coffee, and am very happy that they are able to stay in the neighborhood and that the beautiful house won’t be torn down.

    What I am wondering is, say in 3 or 5 or 10 years, the owners decide to close their shop? Despite their current intentions, Cameron and Pete might have a family emergency and need to move out of state, or something. Do they get to sell the house at market value, and keep the proceeds, do they return any of the money donated through the GoFundMe account, or do they guarantee they will not sell to a developer? 

    Put another way, are there any strings attached to those funds that were raised to preserve not the just the coffee shop, but the house itself?  My guess (and I could be wrong) is that the answer is that the new owners will be able to keep all the profit from the sale of the property and will be able to sell it to whomever they wish.

    That may be fine with everyone who donated, but it would be sad to see so much effort put in to save the property (with all its neighborhood character), only to have it be potentially sold (and probably demolished) down the road. 

    • SaraB March 2, 2018 (2:31 pm)
      The beautiful thing about gifts is that they are given without strings attached.  I was lucky enough to be in a financial position to donate  to the fund to allow C&P to buy the building.  My hope is that they will use the money to continue the business for as long as possible, but I went in with my eyes open. If something changes, I hope the community can come together again in the same remarkable and inspiring way we have just done.  Let’s take a moment to savor this victory.   Jumping ahead to sadness over something that hasn’t happened yet, and hopefully won’t happen, would deflate this awesome demonstration of the power of a great community.  

  • Beth March 2, 2018 (2:31 pm)
    Cameron and Paul

    So excited for you guys. ❤️🎉

    Love good news.

  • Swede. March 2, 2018 (2:46 pm)
    That’s some awesome news! 

    Congrats Cam and Pete but also West Seattle to getting to keep a gem of a business like this! 

