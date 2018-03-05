IN THE JUNCTION: West Seattle Summer Fest community chat; flower baskets available to adopt; Wine Walk tickets

Three ways you can get involved with downtown West Seattle – via the Junction Association:

SUMMER FEST COMMUNITY CHAT: After last year’s West Seattle Summer Fest, you might recall, WSJA circulated a survey seeking your feedback. Now, you have a chance to come be part of a community conversation about Summer Fest and share your ideas – 6:30 pm Thursday, March 15th, at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW). Not just what you think about last year or other past festivals – but what you want to see in the future! This year’s Summer Fest is still four months away, so it’s a perfect time to talk. Everybody welcome.

ADOPT A FLOWER BASKET: For the second year, the Junction Association is offering you the chance to adopt one (or more!) of its famous flower baskets. They’re growing right now, and going up sometime in May, but about half of the 90+ adoptable baskets are still looking for adopters – sign up and pay online. No, you aren’t expected to maintain “your” basket – but your adoption fee does get you a cool plaque that’ll be displayed with it, all season long. (We’re adopting one again this year.)

WEST SEATTLE WINE WALK: Got your ticket(s) yet? 15 wineries partner with local businesses to pour you a fun night of wandering and sipping. This too is happening for the second year (here’s our coverage of the first one) – date is Friday, May 18th; last year sold out so you will want to get in on it sooner rather than later. Advance tickets are $5 cheaper, too. Buy yours here – 10 tasting tickets, snacks, plus a souvenir glass, all included.