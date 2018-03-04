Highlights for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday photo from Upper Alki, by Don Brubeck)

Here’s what you need to know for this late-winter Sunday:

MORNING TRAFFIC ALERT: The Battery Street Tunnel is closed both ways, along with parts of Highway 99 north of it, now through 11:15 am for the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K, as previewed here.

WEST SEATTLE ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: Now an hour earlier, 9 am at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. See what’s fresh as spring gets closer! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

MAXMOBILE AT THE MARKET: According to the Seattle Humane calendar, the big yellow MaxMobile will have adoptable pets at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market today. Usually parks at the north end of the market.(California/Oregon)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES: Multiple locations around West Seattle feature Girl Scouts selling cookies as early as 9 am – go here and enter your zip code.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm, community room at Arrowhead Gardens. All welcome at monthly meeting of community members who get briefed on, and discuss, encampment updates and issues. (9200 2nd SW)

SOUNDERS FC HOME OPENER: Not in West Seattle but if you’re headed downtown in the afternoon – for something besides the match – be aware this is happening at CenturyLink Field, 2 pm. (800 Occidental Ave. S.)

CORREO AEREO: Live Latin American music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

‘HIR’ MATINEE: First matinee for the new production at ArtsWest, 3 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

OSCARS VIEWING PARTIES: 6th annual party at OutWest Barthe b (5401 California SW), red carpet at 3:30 pm, show at 5, with “ballots and prizes for Oscars trivia, best-dressed bar attendees, most winners guessed” plus champagne … The LumberYard Bar (9619 16th SW, White Center), starting at 4 pm … Prost West Seattle (3407 California SW) is having one starting at 5 pm, promising “Oscar Bingo, silly prizes, and popcorn during the show” … Anywhere else? Comment, or e-mail us, and we’ll add!

AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, acoustic-guitar masters Mark Goldenberg and Eric Skye are in concert at Kenyon Hall.

(Photo provided with concert announcement)

Read more about them – including ticket info – in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … via our complete calendar!