Highlights for your West Seattle Friday

Here are highlights for your mid-March Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: “Lust for Life” from 1956 is the movie this afternoon, 1 pm, at the Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

DAVE HOLO TRIO: Music at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 5-8 pm, New Orleans jazz with a view! (1936 Harbor SW)

ORCHESTRA CONCERT: Tonight you can enjoy the West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ Wind Symphony and Percussion Ensemble in concert, 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. From the former’s rehearsal, conducted by Anton Coleman:

(Thanks to WSCO for that video from a rehearsal for tonight’s concert!) Admission free; donations accepted. (2600 SW Thistle)

STEVE ITTERLY: Singer-songwriter performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

GET QUIET: 7-8 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe, all welcome for quiet “prayer, meditation, adoration.” (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

WATCH THE SUNSET: 7:16 pm tonight, the first Friday of Daylight Saving Time, per the WSB West Seattle Weather page. Robert Spears shared this from last night’s sunset:

Also tonight:

AFTER-HOURS STOMP: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, Arthur Migliazza and Carole J. Bufford perform “a knockout musical road trip.” Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

