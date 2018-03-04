Highland Park Action Committee: New meters and new leaders

One more community-group update from this past week: Highland Park Action Committee, which elected a new chair and co-chair, as well as getting a briefing from Seattle City Light.

But first: Outgoing co-chair Gunner Scott said he’s going to keep Mayor Jenny Durkan to her promise to visit Highland Park. He extended the invitation at her West Seattle “town hall” last weekend:

And she accepted it. Scott says he hopes to have her visit for coffee, donuts, and a look at Highland Park’s infamous traffic trouble (the one for which a roundabout is being sought).

Speaking of city business – City Light’s new meters will be installed in West Seattle soon:

Scott Thomsen from SCL was at HPAC with the update. He says City Light has installed almost 100,000 meters north of downtown so far and that phase two will be the south side, including West Seattle starting this summer. Among the benefits of the new meters, Thomsen said, will be that you’ll be able to know your usage even before your bill arrives. You’ll also be able to set an alert, if you want, to be triggered when your monthly bill reaches a certain dollar amount. And the meters will provide the utility with instant notice of power outages – in some areas, there’s still a lag until SCL hears from customers who have lost power.

Here’s how the installation will roll out: About six weeks in advance, you’ll get a letter explaining the new meters. About a week before the installer shows up, you’ll get a postcard announcing when the crew will be in your neighborhood. Then one day in advance, you’ll get a robo-call about it. On installation day, the crew will knock on your door to provide advance warning that you’ll be out of power for a few minutes while the switch is made.

Now, meet the HPAC leaders present and past:

From left, new vice chair James Tucker, new chair Charlie Omana, outgoing co-chairs Scott (who will serve as secretary) and Michele Witzki.

P.S. HPAC usually gets updated on what’s ahead at Highland Park Improvement Club, which hosts its meetings – upcoming events include not only Corner Bar, Art Lounge, and Movie Night, all of which happen just about every month, but also the Uncorked “wine event” coming up May 19th – more details soon.

Highland Park Action Committee meets fourth Wednesdays, 7 pm, at HP Improvement Club – check hpacws.org between meetings for updates.