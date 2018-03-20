HELLO, SPRING! Sun shows up for Alice Enevoldsen’s 36th seasonal sunset watch

Photos by Leda Costa for WSB

For the first time since 2014, the sun was out for Alice Enevoldsen‘s spring-equinox sunset watch at Solstice Park. That meant everyone could gather along the park’s designated path to view the seasonal sunset alignment:

A special feature for tonight’s viewing: Alice’s daughter and friends set up a stick so that its shadow would align with the sunset:

A regular feature of Alice’s gatherings: Learning about the relationship between the sun and earth as the seasons change:

Another way to learn: Alice brought books so early-ish arrivals could read while awaiting the sunset:

Not to rush through spring, but … if you feel like setting your calendar for Alice’s next sunset-watch event, it’ll mark the first sunset after the summer solstice, on Thursday, June 21st, 8:45 pm-9:45 pm. Alice has been leading sunset watches for nine years now!