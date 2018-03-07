Harbor Island power outage; wires down at 1st/Spokane

10:45 AM: Thanks for the tip about a power outage on Harbor Island. The City Light map confirms 200+ customers out both on Harbor Island and east, around Spokane St. east of Highway 99. SDOT reports downed wires in 1st/Spokane vicinity.

11:01 AM: Eastbound Spokane is blocked west of 1st; stoplights are out on E. Marginal at, and north of, Spokane. The light on Spokane east of the low bridge is out too, though the bridge itself appears to be operating normally.

12:04 PM: Texter says they have power back, and the SCL map confirms the outage is partly resolved.

12:39 PM: The map shows Harbor Island is all back on except for a few spots south of the low bridge.