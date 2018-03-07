West Seattle, Washington

Harbor Island power outage; wires down at 1st/Spokane

March 7, 2018 10:45 am
10:45 AM: Thanks for the tip about a power outage on Harbor Island. The City Light map confirms 200+ customers out both on Harbor Island and east, around Spokane St. east of Highway 99. SDOT reports downed wires in 1st/Spokane vicinity.

11:01 AM: Eastbound Spokane is blocked west of 1st; stoplights are out on E. Marginal at, and north of, Spokane. The light on Spokane east of the low bridge is out too, though the bridge itself appears to be operating normally.

12:04 PM: Texter says they have power back, and the SCL map confirms the outage is partly resolved.

12:39 PM: The map shows Harbor Island is all back on except for a few spots south of the low bridge.

  • Holly March 7, 2018 (11:27 am)
    We just heard it was a truck that hit a power pole.

  • Ernie March 7, 2018 (12:05 pm)
    Power is back on at the north end of Harbor Island.

  • Eddie March 7, 2018 (3:32 pm)
    I suggest that the outage map be a live link, ie not static. 

    Otherwise just keep up the great local reporting. 

    • WSB March 7, 2018 (4:01 pm)
      Sorry, I usually do include a live link but had to post this story via the phone – we were out looking at something when it happened and decided to keep moving – and it’s really difficult to post links from the phone. Typing with one finger is enough of a challenge. Will add one retroactively though, no excuse for me to not have done that when we got back. Also, thanks to Waikikigirl for sending a related photo which I’m also adding – TR

  • waikikigirl March 7, 2018 (3:37 pm)
    We still didn’t have power as of 230pm when I left work and we’re located in the 3800 block of 1st Ave.

    And boy was it something when it happened, 3 large booms after each one then lights went out but after the 3rd lights stayed out…kind like that song Pat Travers did…boom, boom (out goes the light) :>)

