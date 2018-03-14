HAPPY BIRTHDAY: West Seattle Thriftway celebrates 30 years, with gifts for customers

(WSB photos)

Congratulations to longtime WSB sponsor West Seattle Thriftway for achieving a milestone – 30 years in business! In our photo above are owner/co-founder Paul Kapioski (right) and assistant manager Brian Bixenman. When we stopped by the store for photos today – the first day of a two-week celebration – the first gift was given away! The independently owned store is randomly giving away free groceries 30 times, to 30 customers, in 14 days, during its #wst30for30 celebration. As explained by marketing manager Michele Grasso:

From March 14th through March 27th the store plans to randomly select a checkstand number twice a day, and 4 times on March 18th – its actual anniversary date. If you are in a transaction in the checkstand chosen, whether it be $5 or $500, the store will pick up your tab. We appreciate our community and customers so much and know we wouldn’t be here without them. Since only 2004, we’ve donated over $772K to local area schools and non-profits. In honor of our 30th anniversary we wanted a fun way to celebrate and give back directly to our customers at the same time!

While we were there – customer Mina became the first free-groceries winner:

Who’s next? Maybe you! West Seattle Thriftway is on the southeast corner of California SW and Fauntleroy Way SW in Morgan Junction.