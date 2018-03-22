HAPPY ANNIVERSARIES! West 5, Luna Park Café, Arthur’s all celebrating

Three anniversaries in biznotes tonight:

WEST 5 CELEBRATES FIFTEEN YEARS: Tonight’s West Seattle Chamber of Commerce After Hours event was held at West 5 in The Junction to honor the popular restaurant/bar for turning 15 years old recently. That’s co-proprietor Dave Montoure at center, who co-founded West 5 with Dean Overton; also in our photo are Chamber board chair Pete Spalding and CEO Lynn Dennis. Dave is a past board chair and West 5 (4539 California SW) is a longtime chamber member.

LUNA PARK CAFE TURNS 29: It’s a week of celebrating at Luna Park Café (2918 SW Avalon Way) – if you haven’t seen the marquee yet, they’ve added birthday-cake shakes to the menu for the occasion:

You can read the café’s backstory here.

ARTHUR’S TURNS 1: The Admiral restaurant/bar will celebrate its first anniversary next Wednesday, and shares this announcement:

It is with great pleasure that Arthur’s announces their first anniversary of business here in the North Admiral district of West Seattle! We have been overwhelmed by the support of our neighbors, friends, and family and to celebrate we’ve organized a day of giving back. Please join us on Wednesday, March 28th as we celebrate the exact date one year ago that we opened our doors — with $3.28 house red and white wines, $3.28 lamb and vegetarian sandwiches, and $3.28 Lagunitas beers. AND, Aussie meat pies! As we give back to the neighborhood and family that has been so kind to us over the past year, we would ask to extend that giving spirit to our neighbors who may need it more than us. Please bring a donation for the West Seattle Food Bank—food, diapers, clothes, et cetera — and Arthur’s will match the donations in cash. Thank you so much for all the wonderful kindness and support over the past year—we are so happy to contribute to the amazing network of bars, restaurants, and retail spaces that make up the North Admiral district of West Seattle.

Arthur’s is at 2311 California SW.