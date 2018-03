Until 7:30 pm, you’re invited to stop by Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) and talk with city reps about Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s search for the next Seattle Police Chief. Just a few people were there when we stopped by in the early going, so your comment(s) will certainly be heard. You can read more about the search process here; there’s a quick online survey here; see who’s on the selection committee here.