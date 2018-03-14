West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Local students join in national walkout

March 14, 2018 10:03 am
(UPDATED 12:17 PM: 11 schools represented in our coverage below: Boren STEM K-8, Cascade MS, Chief Sealth IHS, Denny IMS, Evergreen HS, Gatewood ES, Hope Lutheran, Lafayette ES, Madison MS, Pathfinder K-8, West Seattle HS)

(WSB/WCN photo)

10:03 AM: Students at more than 3,000 schools around the country said they would be part of the #NationalStudentWalkout at 10 am local time today – advocating for gun-law reform, exactly one month after the high-school massacre that killed 17 people in Florida. Some of the local schools participating invited us to cover their walkouts. Our first photo above and video below are from Evergreen High School and Cascade Middle School in White Center. More to come.

(WSB/WCN video)
ADDED 10:26 AM: The Evergreen and Cascade students headed back to class a few minutes ago. Over the next hour-plus, we’ll be adding photos and video, from there and elsewhere. Above, their 17 seconds of silence; they also had student speakers. Below, Alice Enevoldsen‘s video from West Seattle High School, as names of victims were read:

More to come from other local schools.

(Reader photo, via text)

ADDED 11 AM: Above, students from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 lined up along Delridge Way outside the school. Below, Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School students gathered on the Southwest Athletic Complex field across SW Thistle:

(WSB photo)

Many held pieces of paper with photos of those killed in Florida.

(Above and below, WSB photos and video by Patrick Sand at CSIHS/Denny event)

Below, video of student Natalie Sailors speaking as the Sealth/Denny gathering began:

And the closing remarks from student Kameron Port:

He had sent us the Chief Sealth IHS United Cultural Coalition’s invitation to cover the walkout, saying, “We are pushing and advocating for more progressive and responsible firearm legislation in the wake of the recent events of Florida and other national tragedies. … It is important to let the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting know that we are walking out in solidarity, and standing with them in this fight. We will no longer deal with hearing about the change that this generation needs. We are the change! We will not let this happen again! We’re taking matters into our own hands, advocating for stricter gun-control laws and more mental-health resources for treating troubled peers.”

Elsewhere in West Seattle – also participating: Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point:

(Reader photo, via text)

Hope Lutheran School in The Junction:

(Reader photo, via text)

At Madison Middle School:

(WSB photos by Christopher Boffoli at Madison event)

After a moment of silence outside the school, the Madison students formed a line and walked the sidewalk around the school, down the hill around back, and up to the front again.

ADDED 12:17 PM: While elementary schools weren’t planning full-scale walkouts, some parents had gatherings in solidarity with the walkout. This photo is from Linnea Westerlind, who says about 25 people associated with Gatewood Elementary, including a few students, gathered nearby:

And Erika Stromberg sent this photo of Lafayette Elementary students, parents, and grandparents walking along California SW for 17 minutes at 10 am:

Anyone else? editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!

  • Sandra March 14, 2018 (10:08 am)
    Great job kids!

  • Gene March 14, 2018 (10:48 am)
    Yes- great job- but please -don’t let this be the end.

    Remember- you are or soon will be old enough to vote & that is power- your generation has the power to make the changes you want to see. Many politicians I fear- think your protests are going to be a one( or maybe a few) & done. Prove them wrong- show them just how much they underestimate you. Keep the activism going- hold your elected officials accountable- seek out politicians who are willing to stand up to lobbyists- if you can’t find one- be one yourselves— register to vote – & VOTE. It’s the system we have in this country- use it – be part of it.

    What has happened since the Florida school shooting-  other than banning bump stocks – only Florida’s Governor has had the courage to enact anything stronger & now the NRA is sueing Florida.

    Here in Washington- a bill that would allow the WSP to destroy confiscated firearms- instead of selling them back to public- didn’t even make it to a vote- I find that so unbelievable- – change has got to start somewhere- even if it starts small.

    So good job students-just  keep it up!

  • CanDo March 14, 2018 (11:23 am)
    Yes, good job!  I stand with you 100%.  Students in American should not have to fear being gunned down in the hallways of our schools.  This is a horror that must stop!  For my part, I will vote responsibly, I will continually contact local/national politicians, I will sign petitions to keep our schools safe and I will also march in the streets when I can.   I applaud your efforts!

  • Rusty March 14, 2018 (11:40 am)
    Strange to me how the protests are all about guns, and not how the Parkland tragedy could have, in fact should have been prevented – by enforcing existing laws. The superintendent was hired from Chicago, where he had instituted the ‘PROMISE’ program that discourages charges against students – to prevent the school-to-prison pipeline. While laudable in intentions, had they actually charged the shooter for his many chargeable crimes (threatening classmates, assaults, etc.) he never would have been able to purchase a gun. Had the Broward County Sheriffs office arrested and charged him on any of their dozens of contacts, he most likely wouldn’t have been able to purchase a gun. Had the FBI not dropped the ball, he most likely would never have been able to purchase a gun. 

    If we hadn’t had major failures by the FBI, Sheriff’s Office, and school district, this tragedy would have been prevented. When the shooting eventually happened, the deputy at the school assigned to protect it hid behind a vehicle and didn’t enter to stop the shooter.

    What we had was a complete failure of the government to protect the students – by enforcing laws already on the books. Then people claim that we need to ‘get rid of guns’ – which is an odd argument to make when we are staring at the complete inability of the government to protect it’s citizens in this instance. I think a better object for protest is the fealty to the ‘PROMISE’ program at the expense of safety – and the failures of law enforcement in this case to do their jobs effectively. THAT would have prevented Parkland.

    • PLS March 14, 2018 (12:18 pm)
      It’s about more than guns, Rusty. It’s about kids’ lives. Their right to be able to learn, free from fear of getting killed in the classroom. Their right to be considered more important than a weapon, than a campaign contribution. It’s about action, about doing away with thoughts and prayers after hundreds of school shootings to actually do something about it. Your points are valid for Parkland in many ways, but what about Columbine, Sandy Hook, Aztec, etc etc etc etc ad infinitum? These kids are fed up with inaction and platitudes and they want to change the direction of our society away from guns, away from the calls to bring MORE guns into schools, theaters, concerts, and malls. They don’t want band-aids anymore, they seek a cure to the disease. 

      Agree that the cracks along with way to Parkland need to be filled no matter what, but more – MUCH MORE – needs be done and these kids are going to do it. 

    • Jim March 14, 2018 (12:21 pm)
      Thank you, Rusty, for offering some perspective beyond the media talking points.

  • SaraB March 14, 2018 (11:45 am)
    We are proud of all students who protest this messed up situation.  And I’m so ashamed that the burden falls on you rather than our leaders who should be stepping up but are instead selling their integrity and our safety to the NRA.

  • Bonnie March 14, 2018 (12:17 pm)
    So impressed with all these kids!

  • Al March 14, 2018 (12:20 pm)
    Awsome work!

  • MSW March 14, 2018 (12:22 pm)
    Reply

    So if celebrities, politicians and banks have armed security
    protecting them, why can’t we do the same for our schools. Maybe copy what they
    do in Israel for their schools. It’s been proven to be effective. More so than
    marches and “Gun Free Zones” and blaming the NRA. Real security takes
    effort and funding.

     

    https://sofrep.com/100108/school-security-in-israel/

