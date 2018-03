You have until 7 pm to go wander the halls at Gatewood Elementary and admire art created by its students.

Parent volunteers pitched in to help set up the display. And if you admire any of it enough to think you might want to take it home – it’ll be auctioned off at tomorrow night’s fundraising auction!

And as mentioned in our West Seattle Thursday preview today, the Yummy Box food truck is on hand during tonight’s Art Walk too.

Gatewood is at 4320 SW Myrtle.