Half-dozen options for your West Seattle Tuesday

Here are a half-dozen ways to spend part of your Tuesday night – and you can find more for today AND tonight on our full calendar:

TALK ABOUT IT: 5:30-7:30 pm, the next community conversation about choosing a new Seattle Police Chief is set for South Park. There’s one in West Seattle tomorrow night. Both are listed here. (8201 10th Ave. S.)

WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COALITION: 6 pm at Southwest Library, regular monthly meeting. Live and/or work and/or go to school in any of these communities? Be there! Agenda includes a crime/safety update from Southwest Precinct Lt. Ron Smith and ongoing topics/issues including Roxhill Park, Roxhill Bog, and HALA. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor). This month’s agenda includes:

– Delridge corridor planning

– Fauntleroy Boulevard Project response to delay

– Planning for Bike Month and bike buddies

All welcome. (41st SW/SW Alaska)

THE WHALE TRAIL: As announced at its last gathering (WSB coverage here), The Whale Trail is now hosting monthly meetings for updates on orcas and discussion of how to help them. Everyone’s invited tonight at 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – free but please pre-register if you can! (5612 California SW)

FLY-TYING AND BEER: It’s “Tie One On Tuesday” at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, 7 pm. Details here, including how to reserve your spot. (4502 42nd SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Bring the kid(s) to Delridge Library at 7 pm. Free and fun. (5423 Delridge Way SW)