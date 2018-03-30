GOT ANSWERS? Fauntleroy Community Association survey closes in a few days

You’ve got answers – they have questions. The Fauntleroy Community Association‘s every-other-year neighborhood survey is closing soon, Shannon Ninburg from the FCA board reminds us:

If you live in the Fauntleroy area, you still have until the middle of next week (April 4th) to participate in the Fauntleroy Community Association’s survey. Every two years the FCA conducts a survey to ask community members about issues important to them. The results help guide the FCA’s focus over the next couple years. Fauntleroy area residents can take the survey via the FCA website. We’d love to hear from you!

The community is also always welcome at FCA’s monthly board meetings – next one 7 pm April 10th at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW)