FOLLOWUP: Tully’s Coffee facing evictions, week and a half after sudden Alki shutdown

March 17, 2018 10:27 pm
It’s been a week and a half since Tully’s Coffee on Alki suddenly shut down, posting signs describing the closure as temporary. While the neon OPEN sign has continued glowing in the front window, the shop remains closed. Hours after our report, The Seattle Times reported Tully’s was closing all its shops, telling staffers it was because they were out of coffee. But other troubles seem to have percolated in the meantime. Reader Paul sent us images of a “pay rent or vacate” notice he reported seeing on the shop door Thursday evening; it said parent company Global Baristas hadn’t paid March rent, and that they had to pay $5,103 or vacate within three days, or else court action would be pursued for eviction. That’s already happened for some other Tully’s locations; court records show “unlawful detainer” complaints filed for two more just this week, in the 625 Union Station building on the south end of downtown and at 1171 NW Sammamish Road in Issaquah.

  • Joe March 17, 2018 (10:42 pm)
    “other troubles seem to have percolated…”

    Very droll indeed. You might even say their beans have been roasted.

    • WSB March 17, 2018 (11:01 pm)
      Not attempting to make light of this, as it could mean a lot of loss for a lot of people … not just the loss of a beloved “third place” for fans of this shop, for example, but also the job losses, the potential loss of rent income for the buildings’ owners, etc. … but it seemed to make sense. The verb’s coffee association is admittedly arcane, anyway … do percolating coffeemakers even exist any more? It was only that or instant coffee when I was young, but that’s been a looooong pre-espresso time.

  • KD March 17, 2018 (10:47 pm)
    …  ‘percolate’  😆🤣☕️

