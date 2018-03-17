FOLLOWUP: Tully’s Coffee facing evictions, week and a half after sudden Alki shutdown

FOLLOWUP: Peek under the new cover at Ounces in North Delridge

westseattleblog.com

(WSB photos) When we reported last November on the first-anniversary party at Ounces, North Delridge's taproom and beer garden (3809 Delridge Way SW), we showed you the newly unveiled rendering of what has since taken shape in the outdoor space that was formerly under a tent. Now, it's almost finish...