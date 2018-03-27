FOLLOWUP: School-zone beacons, curb-ramp upgrades on SW Admiral Way

We checked in with SDOT today to see when the promised school-zone beacons would be installed on SW Admiral Way near Alki Elementary. Spokesperson Dawn Schellenberg replied, “The flashing beacon equipment has arrived. Installation to complete the work will happen in the next few weeks.” And she added this update on the 49th SW/SW Admiral Way intersection:

In addition to the other improvements planned at this intersection, our pedestrian program decided to upgrade the curb ramps on the side where the crosswalk is being moved and the flashing beacons are being installed. We’re completing the curb ramp design based on this updated improvement. The addition, however, will delay the installation somewhat. We still expect to have everything complete in 2018.

After her reply, we went by 49th/Admiral for a photo and discovered an SDOT crew had just arrived on scene:

The school-zone beacons were not part of the original SW Admiral Way Safety Project plan, but resulted from a discussion with Alki Elementary parents.