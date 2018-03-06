West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Rebuilding, renovating, repairing West Seattle stairways

March 6, 2018 11:59 am
Five weeks ago, when we reported on SDOT rebuilding the stairway at Fauntleroy/Director, we included information about other stairway projects in the works for West Seattle. Today, we have updates from SDOT‘s Greg Funk, as peak walking season approaches:

-The Fauntleroy/Director stairway rebuild is finished

-California/Willow is done, except for permanent rail to be installed by month’s end

-Soil analysis is planned at a stairway that’s been closed since 1998 between Atlas Place SW and 50th SW; Funk says, “There has been some interest from the public in rebuilding the stairway.”

-Repairs have been done “to mitigate some drainage issues at SW Graham stairway that runs from 21st Ave SW & 18th Ave SW”

-SW Hill St between 42nd Ave SW & California Ave SW (SDOT photo at right) will be rebuilt, with work expected to start in late April

-SW Holly St & Beveridge Pl SW stairway renovations are planned to start in June

Stairway projects citywide are listed on this SDOT webpage. When we published our January update, Funk mentioned two other stairways for which “design options” are being considered this year, for future work – the long SW Thistle stairway east of Lincoln Park, and Bonair SW.

  • Mike March 6, 2018 (3:47 pm)
    Thank you for posting this. I live near an area that could really use a set of stairs. There’s a steep, dangerous path connecting 25th Ave SW & Myrtle with Sylvan Way SW. I see lots of bikers using it too. I sent the city a note to see if I’d get a response, copied Councilmember Herbold too. 

