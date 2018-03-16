FOLLOWUP: Peek under the new cover at Ounces in North Delridge

(WSB photos)

When we reported last November on the first-anniversary party at Ounces, North Delridge’s taproom and beer garden (3809 Delridge Way SW), we showed you the newly unveiled rendering of what has since taken shape in the outdoor space that was formerly under a tent. Now, it’s almost finished! We stopped by for a followup.

Above are Ounces co-proprietor Laurel Trujillo and the architect of their project, North Delridge-based Parie Hines of LD Arch Design (WSB sponsor). We talked with them at Ounces on Thursday afternoon. They say this will be mostly complete within the next two weeks or so.

Laurel assembled the tabletops; an Ounces bartender did the welding; and the contractor is Avid Builders, making it an all-West Seattle project.

(If you’re a fan of the old “spool” tables, don’t worry, a few of them are outside the structure on the north side.) The finishing touches will enable the space to be enclosed when need be – including garage doors on the way for both the north and south sides, and permanent material on the roof (which currently has a temporary covering):

Laurel says that after she shared her vision for the replacement of their former tent, “Parie nailed it” in one take. It includes some inspiration from Hines’s design for the West Seattle Nursery expansion. Laurel says you can watch for news of a grand opening when it’s all done in four to six weeks. But the timing will be a bit of a balancing act because she’s expecting something else in about six weeks – her first child – she and husband Andrew Trujillo are about to become parents as well as co-proprietors and spouses.

P.S. If you haven’t been to Ounces lately, or even if you have, you can get a peek at the project tomorrow when they host a St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt – starting at 1:30 pm.